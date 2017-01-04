Student on the road to recovery

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

news@csmediatexas.com

When Parker Cusey was removed from the field on Nov. 11, no one, except perhaps a few, understood the seriousness of the situation.

A while earlier, the Pirates’ junior offensive lineman had been competing in a bi-district playoff game at Southlake Carroll. Then, after being taken out, the young man was diagnosed with a stroke.

It was indeed the direst of moments, as Cusey was placed in an induced coma and discussions were underway about how to proceed with his treatment. However, since that point, Cusey’s direction has been upward, as the young man has literally taken significant steps in his rehabilitation, with many more still to come.

For the full story see the Jan. 4 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx