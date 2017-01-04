Lending a helping hand

Wylie East's Eno Benjamin verbally committed to Arizona State University on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American football game. He chose ASU over Texas, Michigan, Utah and Baylor. ... See MoreSee Less
Congressman Sam Johnson, who serves Texas' 3rd U.S. Congressional District, announced he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term. He has served in Congress since 1991 and is a decorated war hero and native Texan. Congressman Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a Prisoner of War in Hanoi, which included 42 months in solitary confinement. He was a business owner and served in the Texas State Legislature as well. We will have a complete story in the upcoming edition of The Wylie News. Please take time to watch this tribute to Congressman Johnson: youtu.be/p3IqptBnuHU