Brick by brick

Congressman Sam Johnson, who serves Texas’ 3rd U.S. Congressional District, announced he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term.

He has served in Congress since 1991 and is a decorated war hero and native Texan. Congressman Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a Prisoner of War in Hanoi, which included 42 months in solitary confinement.

He was a business owner and served in the Texas State Legislature as well.

We will have a complete story in the upcoming edition of The Wylie News.

Please take time to watch this tribute to Congressman Johnson: youtu.be/p3IqptBnuHU ... See MoreSee Less

Photo