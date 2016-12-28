It was a hail of a year

Weather woes wear on Wylie

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

The Year 2016 was a period of contrasts in Wylie, from the devastation of a pair of hailstorms in March and April, to announcement of new businesses in December. Throughout the ups and downs, the community continued to grow.

What the year brought, recognition of a strong community spirit to general improvements and a declining crime rate, is reviewed by four Wylie city leaders, Mayor Eric Hogue, Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson, Police Chief Anthony Henderson and Fire Chief Brent Parker, all with a slightly different perspective.

For the full story see the Dec. 28 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx