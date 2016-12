By Joe Reavis

Christmas came to 286 families when they received gifts Saturday, Dec. 10, through the Wylie Way Christmas project.

The families included 816 Wylie Independent School District students. Distribution of toys and clothing for Christmas was made at Draper Intermediate School.

