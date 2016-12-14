Grants awarded to Wylie teachers

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@csmediatexas.com

To promote innovation in the classroom, Wylie ISD Education Foundation presented grants totaling $65,757 to 26 teachers this month.

“Grant delivery day is the absolute best day of the year for the Wylie ISD Education Foundation, it’s the day we work so hard for the other 364,” Education Foundation Executive Director Jordan Adams said.

For the full story see the Dec. 14 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx