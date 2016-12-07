No fake news here

Award-winning Santa Claus site for parents and kids. Check your naughty or nice rating. Play games in Elf School. Print your Honorary Elf Diploma. Christmas recipes. Choose and name your Elf Buddy. E-mail Santa Claus. See Santa's amazing Magnetic Kinetic Hulla-Ballu toy-making machine. Holiday Karao...
A Less "Taxing" New Year: Ten Things You Can Do by December 31st to Cut Your 2016 Tax Bill Excerpted from J.K. Lasser's Your Income Tax 2017, here are some simple steps you can take right now to decrease your 2016 tax bill. (Hurry: These must be done before the ball drops in Times Square.)
The offices of The Wylie News will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Normal office hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Early deadline for advertising in the Dec. 28 issue is Friday, Dec. 23 at noon. ... See MoreSee Less