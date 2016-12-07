Thursday, 22 December, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
Jingleball Jury Christmas Show

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News

The offices of The Wylie News will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Normal office hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Early deadline for advertising in the Dec. 28 issue is Friday, Dec. 23 at noon. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

9 hours ago

The Wylie News

Man found guilty of sexual assault of child. For the story see the Dec. 21 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Largest selection of fireworks in North Texas and the lowest prices!
www.lafonsfireworks.com/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook